Regina man facing 12 firearms charges

A Regina man is facing several firearms-related charges following a police investigation into an incident with a gun early Tuesday morning.regina

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Wascana St. around 5:45 a.m. for a report of two gunshots in the area, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found several people in the basement of a residence before setting up a close perimeter around the house. Seven people voluntarily came out of the house and were taken into custody.

Through searching the house, police found a loaded .45 calibre handgun, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and an assortment of ammunition.

A 26-year-old man is facing 12 firearms-related charges including possession of a firearm and storing of a firearm contrary to regulations.

He will make his first court appearance on Sept. 28.