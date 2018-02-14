

CTV Regina





A 37-year-old Regina man is facing 18 charges after an assault and a string of break and enters.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of Lorne Street around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute on Feb. 7. Officers found a woman who told them she had been assaulted by a man in the apartment, police said in a news release. During the investigation, police found government-issued identification, mail, wallets and cheques in the apartment. The woman was arrested for possession of stolen mail and breach of probation.

Police say they seized the items and launched a larger investigation. They believe the items recovered from the apartment were stolen from vehicles, lost property and at least six break and enters.

Police say the date of the first confirmed theft is July 3, 2017, and the man appears to have been actively stealing up until last week. Investigators believe there may have been as many as 100 robbery victims in more than 15 apartment buildings all across Regina.

Police say they are trying to contact victims, return property and gather evidence to support more charges. The man who is the suspect in the assault was arrested on Tuesday in downtown Regina.

Ivan Vernon Lind, 37, is facing 18 charges, including assault, possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, and possession of break-in instruments. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old woman cannot be named because she was the victim of an assault. She made her first court appearance on Feb. 8.