An 18 year old Regina man is facing a total of 26 charges, following an investigation into a series of criminal incidents, including a break and enter on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a residence on Mayfair Crescent after an occupant of a house complained that someone was trying to break down her door. The victim fled to a downstairs bathroom in the residence. When officers arrived on scene they found broken glass throughout the home, and the victim inside.

While the officers searched the grounds of the property they heard breaking glass and a car alarm go off nearby.

According to police, the officers saw a male suspect and chased him on foot through several yards.

After investigation of the area, the officers also found a number of other vehicles that had their windows smashed. 18-year-old Jesse Night was arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Police also found evidence connecting Night to a break and enter at a business in the 2200 block of 25 Ave., a fraud between May 10 and 13, 2019 and an auto theft incident in the 1900 block of Jansen Crescent on April 24.

Night has been charged with 26 charges including 11 counts of mischief, two counts of break and enter, and multiple others pertaining to break and enter, fraud and shoplifting.

He made his first appearance for the most recent charges in Provincial Court on Friday morning.