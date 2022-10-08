Regina man facing attempted murder charge

A Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge following an alleged fight on Sept. 26, 2022.

Officers were called to a residence on the 3000 block of Parliament Avenue for a report of a weapons offence around 7 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS found a man suffering from what appeared to be knife wounds. Police say witnesses reported a suspect entering the residence before 7 a.m. and said the victim was assaulted with a bladed weapon during a fight.

The victim was taken to hospital for serious injuries, according to RPS.

The suspect, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim and witnesses, was found in Weyburn and was arrested by the Weyburn Police Service on Sept. 28.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court in Regina on an attempted murder charge on Sept. 29.