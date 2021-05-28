REGINA -- A 49-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping and threatening his former partner.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were dispatched to a business in the 2200 block of North Albert Street on Thursday afternoon after a report of a domestic-related weapons offence that had happened earlier in the day.

According to police, a woman said her former partner had gone to her work and got into her vehicle while she was inside. The woman alleged the man threatened her with an “edged weapon” and demanded she drive away.

Police said a co-worker came to help the woman and the man ran away on foot.

The woman did not have any injuries. While the woman was making a police report, RPS said the man had already been taken into custody on related domestic warrants.

The 49-year-old suspect is charged with kidnapping, uttering threats, breach of undertaking and breach of probation. He made his first court appearance Friday morning.