REGINA -- A 29-year-old Regina man is facing assault charges after two bear spray incidents in downtown Regina Friday evening.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were sent to the intersection of Elphinstone Street and Saskatchewan Drive around 6:30 p.m. after a woman was allegedly sprayed with bear spray by a man on a bike, while sitting in her vehicle. The woman did not need medical attention.

The suspect left the scene and headed north on Elphinstone Street on the bike. RPS says officers were then called to Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue after a second bear spray incident.

A man was sitting in his vehicle when a man on a bike allegedly sprayed the windshield with bear spray. The man got out of the car and police say he was then sprayed in the face. The man held the suspect down and police say he was arrested without incident. The man was treated by EMS at the scene.

A 29-year-old man is facing two counts of assault with a weapon. He is due in court July 27.