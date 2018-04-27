Regina man facing child porn charges
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 10:06AM CST
A Regina man is facing child pornography related charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
The investigation began in 2017 after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children reported about images of child porn.
Christopher Allan Buckholz, has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
He appeared in court on Thursday morning.