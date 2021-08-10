REGINA -- A Regina man is facing multiple charges related to child pornography, according to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Police said a search warrant was executed at a Regina residence on Tuesday. “Sexual abuse material” was located on electronic devices and seized for further analysis.

Following investigation, 62-year-old Gary Douglas Allen of Regina was arrested and charged with accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography, the ICE Unit said in a news release.

Police said he will be brought before a Justice of the Peace and released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Regina on Oct. 6, 2021.