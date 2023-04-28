Regina man facing child pornography offences

A Regina man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation beginning in January.

Following an investigation, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Regina on Feb. 22, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Electronic devices were seized and a 44-year-old man, Todd Harder, was charged on April 27 with possession of child pornography, making available child pornography, and making an arrangement to commit sexual offences against a child.

Harder was released from custody on several conditions until his next court appearance on June 7.

The ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the Sask. RCMP, Regina Police Service, SPS, and Prince Albert Police Service.