Regina man facing drugs, weapons charges after months long investigation: police

A 51-year-old Regina man is facing numerous drugs and weapons related charged following a months long investigation that ended with a traffic stop and home being searched on Friday night.

According to a Regina police news release, around 9 p.m. the crime reduction team, SWAT, K9 and patrol units stopped a vehicle on the 1700 block of St. John Street before searching a house on the 2100 block of McDonald Street.

The suspect was taken into custody with police seizing 205 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, 28 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, four prohibited guns, ammunition, firearm parts and an electric stun prod, the release said.

The accused is facing a total of six charges:

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking [CDSA 5(2)];

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm [Section 95(1) C.C.];

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession was Unauthorized [Section 92(1) C.C.];

Transport Firearm Contrary to Regulations [Section 86(2) C.C.];

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order [Section 117.01(1) C.C.]; and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order [Section 733.1(1) C.C.].

The accused made his first court appearance Monday.