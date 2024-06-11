Regina man facing drugs, weapons charges after months long investigation: police

REGINA
    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A 51-year-old Regina man is facing numerous drugs and weapons related charged following a months long investigation that ended with a traffic stop and home being searched on Friday night.

    According to a Regina police news release, around 9 p.m. the crime reduction team, SWAT, K9 and patrol units stopped a vehicle on the 1700 block of St. John Street before searching a house on the 2100 block of McDonald Street.

    The suspect was taken into custody with police seizing 205 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, 28 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, four prohibited guns, ammunition, firearm parts and an electric stun prod, the release said.

    The accused is facing a total of six charges:

    • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking [CDSA 5(2)];
    • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm [Section 95(1) C.C.];
    • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession was Unauthorized [Section 92(1) C.C.];
    • Transport Firearm Contrary to Regulations [Section 86(2) C.C.];
    • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order [Section 117.01(1) C.C.]; and
    • Fail to Comply with Probation Order [Section 733.1(1) C.C.].

    The accused made his first court appearance Monday.

