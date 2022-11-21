Regina man facing explosives and firearms possession charges following traffic stop

Firearms and explosives possession charges have been laid on a 24-year-old man after a traffic stop, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

At 6:15 Sunday morning RPS said a member of the canine unit conducted a traffic stop on the 200 block of King Street.

According to the release, when police approached the vehicle the front passenger was wearing a camouflage bulletproof vest, police then found what appeared to be an explosive device in the side front door compartment of the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested, RPS also located a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.

RPS’ explosive disposal unit was called in to assist in disposing of the device, which was later determined to be an improvised incendiary device (Molotov cocktail).

As a result a 24-year-old Regina man is facing a total of six charges:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm [CC 91(1)]

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a vehicle [CC 94(1)]

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition [CC 95(1)(a)]

Transport a Firearm in a Careless Manner [CC 86(1)]

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace [CC 88]

Unlawful Possession of Explosives [CC 82(1)]

The suspect will make his first court appearance Monday morning.