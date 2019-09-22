

CTV News Regina





A 31-year-old Regina man is facing impaired driving charges, after a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided on Ring Road on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Ring Road between Albert St. and Wascana Parkway around 3 a.m., after a report of a head on collision.

The 31-year-old man driving the pickup truck was seriously injured, and the 38-year-old semi-truck driver was also injured. Both drivers were taken to hospital.

Police say the investigation shows the driver of the pickup was heading the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Ring Road.

Both directions of Ring Road were closed overnight but reopened at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

31-year-old Kraig Skoye from Regina has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He will appear in provincial court at 9:30 on Tuesday, October 8.