REGINA -- A 29-year-old Regina man is facing several charged after allegedly holding his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint for hours late Monday night.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were sent to a domestic-related weapons offence in the 800 block of Empress St. just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman told officers her ex-boyfriend had forced his way into her apartment a few hours earlier and held her at knifepoint. The woman said she was hit by the man close to 30 times over three hours before she was able to escape to a neighbour’s and call police.

In a release, RPS said the suspect was gone when they searched the woman’s apartment. He was found at a home in the 900 block of Retallack St. just before 6 a.m. He was arrested and charged.

The woman was take to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police are not releasing the accused’s name for the safety and privacy of the victim.

The 29-year-old man is facing six charges, including assault by choking, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday at 2 p.m.