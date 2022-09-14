Regina man facing robbery charge following early morning incident

A Regina man is facing a robbery charge following an incident early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 15th Avenue and Lorne Street around 5:53 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the area, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When officers arrived a man approached them, said he’d been robbed at knifepoint, and directed police to the suspect who was walking away.

Officers took the suspect into custody and found a knife a few feet away from him.

A 39-year-old Regina man is charged with robbery and uttering threats.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.