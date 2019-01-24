

CTV Regina





A 30-year-old Regina man is facing several charges after police stopped a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

At about 2:20 a.m., a member of the Regina Police Service’s canine unit saw a 2018 Ford Edge that police say matched the description of a vehicle stolen from the town of Arcola.

Other units were called to the area of Sixth Avenue and Albert Street and kept the vehicle in view. The vehicle was stopped by a spike belt in the area around First Avenue and Lewvan Drive and the driver fled by foot.

Police say the canine unit tracked the suspect and was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle turned up a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition and a duffel bag with items associated with drug trafficking in it.

A further search of a jacket allegedly owned by the suspect turned up cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and cash.

Logan Edward Thomas Ross is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, evading police as well as several drug and firearm offenses.

Ross made his first court appearance in provincial court Thursday afternoon.