Regina

    • Regina man facing several charges following altercation with police

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A Regina man is facing several charges following an altercation with police on Tuesday afternoon.

    Around 4:30 p.m., officers saw a man walking in the area of 6th Avenue and Garnet Street carrying what they believed to be a gun, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    The man ran from police after they told him to stop and show his hands. The man stopped soon after and a physical altercation with police occurred. Officers apprehended the man, who was taken into custody.

    Police found a sawed off shotgun and ammunition on the man.

    The 18-year-old man is facing several gun related charges, failure to comply with a prohibition order, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon.

    He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

