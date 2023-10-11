Regina man facing several charges following altercation with police

A Regina man is facing several charges following an altercation with police on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers saw a man walking in the area of 6th Avenue and Garnet Street carrying what they believed to be a gun, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The man ran from police after they told him to stop and show his hands. The man stopped soon after and a physical altercation with police occurred. Officers apprehended the man, who was taken into custody.

Police found a sawed off shotgun and ammunition on the man.

The 18-year-old man is facing several gun related charges, failure to comply with a prohibition order, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.