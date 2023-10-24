Regina man facing several charges following early morning break and enter

A Regina man is facing several charges following a break and enter in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonald Street for a report of a break and enter in progress around 12:55 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

According to information received by police, a man broke into a compound and revealed a bladed weapon after he was approached by a staff member.

Patrol officers and members of the canine unit located the suspect hiding nearby and he was taken into custody, police said.

Police found a bladed weapon and the man was also found to be in breach of a conditional sentence order.

The 35-year-old man was charged with break and enter with intent, possession of break and enter instruments, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and breach of a conditional sentence order.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.