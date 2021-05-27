REGINA -- A Regina man is facing several charges after police allegedly found him asleep in a running car on Victoria Avenue.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Victoria Avenue East just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning after a report of a parked vehicle that had been running for hours.

Police said officers found a man asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers saw an open bottle of alcohol in the passenger’s seat and a large axe.

After the man got out of the car, police said officers found a 9mm handgun, loaded magazine, knife, cellphones and more alcohol.

It was determined that the handgun was stolen and the man was on conditions were he was not allowed to possess firearms.

A 36-year-old man from Regina was arrested and is facing several weapons charges. He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.