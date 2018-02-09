

CTV Regina





A Regina man standing trial for attacking another inmate learned his fate in court on Friday.

Nicholas Dinardo was charged with assault with a weapon after attacking a fellow inmate with a broom handle.

During the trial, court heard Dinardo has been diagnosed with several serious mental health disorders and he believed the other inmate was plotting against him. Court also heard Dinardo has been in solitary confinement since the attack more than a year ago.

The judge found Dinardo guilty of assault with a weapon. He will now likely receive a longer jail sentence and will be kept in solitary confinement.

A date for his sentencing hearing will be set next month.