A man with a number of outstanding warrants from the Regina Police Service has been located and taken into custody in Medicine Hat.

On August 15 the Medicine Hat Police Service arrested Dillion Blais after he fled from a traffic stop. MHPS laid several charges against Blais including possession of stolen property and flight from police.

Blais was released on Friday via a bail hearing on $2500 no-cash recognizance.

On saturday, MHPS were contacted by the Regina Police Service who indicated that new warrants were being issued for Blais’ arrest that include attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Blais was located by MHPS and is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.