Regina man in hospital following aggravated assault

A Regina man is in hospital and another man is facing criminal charges following an incident into an assault on early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 6th Avenue and Angus Street around 4:52 a.m. for a report of two men assaulting a third man, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police got to the scene, they found a 31-year-old man with injuries consistent with a fist fight, who was taken to hospital by EMS.

Investigation led to the arrest a 22-year-old Regina man. He is charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

The suspect made his first appearance at Provincial Court on Friday.