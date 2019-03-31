

CTV Regina





A Regina man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing on Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. police were dispatched to the 3300 block of 6 Ave. after a report of an injured man. Officers found an injured 40-year-old man in the west lane of 1400 blk. of Argyle St. Police said that the initial incident happened in the 1000 blk. of Athol St.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and was treated for injuries that were consistent with stab wounds.

Investigation by police led to the arrest of 47-year-old Dennis Frances Stonechild. He has been charged with attempted murder, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Stonechild will appear in Provincial Court on Monday, April 1.