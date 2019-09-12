

CTV News Regina





A Regina man who went missing in central Alberta over the weekend has been found dead, the RCMP says.

Terrence Kereluke, 61, was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving the Mountain Aire Lodge in Clearwater County.

The Sundre RCMP says he was found dead in the water near the shore of the Red Deer River on Wednesday.

The RCMP says his death is not criminal in nature. The investigation is ongoing.