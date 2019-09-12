Regina man missing in central Alberta found dead, RCMP says
Terrance Kereluke, 61, was reported missing after leaving the Mountain Aire Lodge to go on a walk on Saturday, September 7 (Supplied)
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 10:03AM CST
A Regina man who went missing in central Alberta over the weekend has been found dead, the RCMP says.
Terrence Kereluke, 61, was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving the Mountain Aire Lodge in Clearwater County.
The Sundre RCMP says he was found dead in the water near the shore of the Red Deer River on Wednesday.
The RCMP says his death is not criminal in nature. The investigation is ongoing.