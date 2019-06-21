

CTV Regina





Ryan Shevolup is asking for the public’s help finding priceless items stolen from his vehicle earlier this week.

Two hanging urns, containing his late mother’s and dog’s ashes, were stolen from Shevolup’s car between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Regina Crime Stoppers posted about the missing items, saying Shevolup wanted the items returned “no questions asked.”

The person in possession of the urns is asked to drop them off at the Shell station at the intersection of Arcola Avenue and Park Street, or to a police station.