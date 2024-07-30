Regina man returns home to find stolen city vehicle had slammed into his garage

A Regina man is sorting out a bizarre incident which concluded on his property last week.

On July 25, Gordon Montgomery left his home for a couple minutes, only to return to his house surrounded by police cars.

A truck belonging to the City of Regina had collided with Montgomery’s garage located down his driveway and behind his home.

The truck had been stolen and was involved in a police chase before ending up on Montgomery’s property. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

“I don’t know where this began but it wasn’t here, it started somewhere other than our neighbourhood” Montgomery said. “What I arrived to was all the officers and I then found out it was a police chase and this guy elected to pick on my garage,” he added.

Pictures of the scene show the truck and garage were both fairly damaged.

The situation has been a lot for Montgomery and it’s something he doesn’t have the time to deal with at the moment.

“I’m dealing with my own life, not a high speed pursuit in a residential neighborhood where there are people walking every day,” said Montgomery.

A major concern Montgomery has is how exactly the truck got taken and if it was preventable.

According to the Regina Police Service, the incident is still under investigation and no other information is currently available.

The City of Regina did confirmed that a vehicle belonging to them was stolen but could not comment any further.

A Saskatchewan RCMP report released this month said pickup trucks were the most commonly stolen vehicle in the province, over double of the other surveyed vehicles combined.