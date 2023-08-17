Regina man says city won't allow him to opt out of new green bin program
A Regina man who wants to opt out of the city’s new green bin program says he has been told he is not allowed to do that.
Compost collection will begin on Sept. 4 and some say they are being forced to accept a service they do not need.
Currently, 67,000 green bins are being delivered ahead of the start of the program.
Evan Stumborg is trying to stop the delivery to his Regina home.
“I emailed the city with a service request to opt-out and they denied that request so I haven’t got my bin yet but I assume it will be coming soon,” Stumborg said.
Stumborg says that he already composts all of his food scraps and grass clippings.
“It goes in the garden and I have other properties out of town,” he said.
The city reaffirmed that opting out of the program is not an option for residents.
“It’s not an opt-out [program] so we do encourage people to take the cart, acting director of waste management Janet Aird said.
“If they choose not to use the cart that’s an option but then they’ll be putting that waste in their garbage cart and we’re encouraging the use of it because come Jan. 1 the fees do change to where you’re going to be paying your fee based on the size of your garbage carts, so by using your green cart you would be able to downsize your garbage cart and pay a lower fee.”
The city said those who don’t want or need a green bin will still receive one.
Stumborg plans to drop off his bin at city hall.
