Regina man says he 'wanted to send a message' but didn't intend to kill fellow inmate

A Regina man has been sentenced to six and a half years in a federal institution in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

According to a court decision dated Dec. 11, 2023, Adrian Cote pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of fellow inmate Sheldon Rosebluff in October 2022.

According to a pre-sentence report, Cote said he heard Rosebluff intended to stab him, and that he acted to protect himself, punching Rosebluff once in the head during breakfast in the commons area.

In the agreed statement of facts, Cote stated, “he wanted to send a message but did not intend for Sheldon to die”.

After Cote punched Rosebluff, he hit his head when he fell down. The judge ruled that even if Rosebluff’s death was not directly caused by the punch itself, he still died of causes directly related to Cote’s actions.

The autopsy report indicated the cause of death was “acute subarachnoid haemorrhage due to or as the consequence of blunt force craniocervical injuries.”

Cote did express remorse that the judge felt was genuine.

Cote was given credit for time served, leaving about four years and nine months on his sentence.

Cote was originally charged with second-degree murder following Rosebluff’s death on Oct. 12, 2022. He first appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Oct. 13, 2022.