REGINA -- A 24-year-old Regina man has been handed a conditional sentence order (CSO) of two years less a day, after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon.

The man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was originally charged with attempted murder for shooting his mother in a Regina home in 2018.

The man’s trial at Court of Queen’s Bench concluded just a couple of hours into the first day, after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with a weapon. The crown and defence submitted the joint proposal for the CSO, which the judge accepted.

During the brief trial, court heard the accused had a ‘significant and ongoing history of drug use’ prior to the incident. The Crown said he was in a psychotic state at the time of the shooting and heard voices telling him to shoot his mother, whose name is also under a publication ban.

In the two-and-a-half-years since, court heard the man attended ‘significant drug rehabilitation’ programming, has had no relapses and has had "overall success" in turning his life around.

As part of the CSO conditions, the man must live at an approved residence, abstain from drugs, abstain from attending stores that sell drugs, attend addictions treatment as directed, not posses any weapons and abide by a curfew.