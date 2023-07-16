Regina man shows off rare reptile pet for World Snake Day
There are over 3,500 species of snakes across the globe. One Regina enthusiast has managed to get his hands on one of the rarer reptiles.
Stephen Whitworth loves snakes, having kept the cold blooded companions at his home since the 1990’s.
“They learn to know who you are and to trust you and to interact with you and I certainly love my pets,” he told CTV News.
For Whitworth, it’s been a long term commitment.
“I’ve still got a snake that is turning 30 this fall,” he said.
“So some of them can live a really long time.”
World Snake Day offers a chance to learn more about a reptile that most people tend to avoid.
“Maybe a little uneasy just to not know what to expect but as soon as you handle your first snake you realize that they’re not slimy or anything,” Dana Tullusz, who’s interested in snakes, told CTV News.
“They’re actually very interesting and interactive.”
One of Whitworth’s favourite pets is his Palmetto Corn Snake. The species was first discovered in the South Carolina wilderness 15 years ago.
“It’s a kind of leucistic mutation. It’s similar to albino but it’s not albino,” he explained.
For Whitworth, it’s a passion. But for some, having a snake as a family pet is a bit too much.
“I don’t think my wife would enjoy a snake in the house for some reason,” Tullusz said.
As it turns out – snakes can feel the same way – according to Whitworth.
“He’s very comfortable with people. I think he’ll get friendlier as he gets older,” he said.
“Right now he’s still a little bit concerned that he might be eaten by something I think.”
World Snake Day recognizes the role that snakes play in the ecosystem and the need for better understanding of one of nature’s most fascinating creatures.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
Sask. hiking expert gives his picks for the best summer hikes
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
-
'An experience all in itself": Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Calgary
-
Four Canadians prevail in Calgary Stampede rodeo finals
Canadian cowboys held their own at the Calgary Stampede rodeo by winning four of six events on Showdown Sunday.
-
Federal candidates lobby for votes ahead of July 24 Calgary-Heritage byelection
An iconic south Calgary riding that has sat vacant since January will soon have its federal seat filled as voters hit the advance polls in Calgary-Heritage.
-
Vegan pancake breakfast raises funds for farm animals
For those who prefer a vegan diet, a number of Inglewood businesses gathered together Saturday to host a pancake breakfast unlike any other – one without sausages, or real butter but one that was delicious nevertheless.
Edmonton
-
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in Edmonton
A man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
RCMP ask for help finding person "struggling" in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.
Toronto
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
-
Three injured, two in custody after daylight shooting in east Toronto
Three people are recovering in hospital following a shooting outside a housing complex in east Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Section of Hwy. 417 on track to open for Monday commute, MTO says
The Queensway is scheduled to remain closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester until 6 a.m. on Monday.
-
'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper says it is inappropriate for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to publicly and privately call on the National Capital Commission to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer.
-
Curtain falls on the 2023 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest
Organizers estimate 300,000 people attended the nine nights of music at LeBreton Flats during the 2023 edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Burnaby, top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
A major earthquake late Saturday night off the coast of Alaska briefly caused concern about the possibility of a tsunami along the British Columbia coast.
-
'She was the heart of us': BC Wildfire Service shares touching tribute to fallen member
Devyn Gale. Colleague. Friend. Sister. Daughter. Hero. Those are the concluding words of the tribute BC Wildfire Service shared in honour of a young firefighter who died in service of her community near Revelstoke, B.C., where she grew up, on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
-
'That is inexcusable': Montreal couple feels left in the dark after Air Canada flight cancelled, luggage lost
A couple says they've been left in the dark by Air Canada after their flight to California was cancelled, their luggage was lost, and they both missed out on a relative's wedding.
-
Man arrested after woman stabbed in the Plateau: police
Montreal police arrested a 51-year-old man after a woman was stabbed Sunday afternoon in the Plateau.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay police catch driver travelling over 100 km/h in 40 km/h zone
An excessive speeder has had their vehicle impounded and is facing a large fine after being caught travelling over 100 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, police in Oak Bay said.
-
Everything you need to know about the Victoria Grand Prix this weekend
On Sunday, hundreds of cyclists and thousands of spectators will spill into the streets for the Victoria Grand Prix bike race.
-
Divorced couple remarry 55 years after first marriage
They say marrying your first love is amazing, but marrying your first love, one last time, is even better.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship brings economic boost for Saint John, N.B., businesses
More than 225 athletes from across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Quebec competed in the 2023 Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship in Saint John, N.B.
-
Moncton Motor Sport Club brings high-speed action
The Moncton Motor Sport Club hosted its sixth Autoslalom Sunday, bringing fast cars and talented drivers out to test their skills.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Crosses for Change site vandalized
The Crosses for Change memorial site in downtown Sudbury was damaged Sunday morning – with most crosses pulled from the ground.
-
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in an alert.
Kitchener
-
Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage
Rural communities across Ontario need more volunteer firefighters. There was an effort to expand the industry and include more women this week in Blandford-Blenheim and Brant County.
-
Ribfest wraps up in Downtown Kitchener
The rainy weather held off for the final day of the Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.