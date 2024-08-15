Regina man sics dog on police during traffic stop causing multiple injures

A 29-year-old man who commanded his dog to attack Regina police causing multiple injuries during a traffic stop, is facing a handful of charges including assault of a police officer with a weapon.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were conducting a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Dorothy Street in west Regina around 10:30 Wednesday morning on an individual with outstanding warrants when the suspect exited his vehicle with a dog and commanded it to attack.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

As a K9 officer and police dog were attempting to apprehend the suspect he commanded his dog to attack again. Police said as a result the dog made contact with the K9 unit dog in the neck and shoulder area.

“Due to the aggressive nature of the dog and to protect from further injury, OC spray was deployed on the dog but did not break up the altercation. The officer then deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) commonly known as a Taser, which was successful in breaking up the altercation," the release said.

During the arrest one officer sustained a broken wrist, the Regina police dog was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The suspect’s dog also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was seized by Animal Control, police said.

The 29-year-old man faces five charges in total – assault of a police officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, identity fraud – possession of an identity document, assault with intent to resist arrest and injuring a law enforcement animal.

The accused makes his first court appearance on Thursday morning, Regina police said.