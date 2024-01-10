REGINA
Regina

    • Regina man stole vehicle while family member helped hospital patient into passenger seat, police say

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A 42-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle in front of the Regina General Hospital while a person was helping a family member and patient into the passenger seat, police say.

    According to a Regina police news release, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect approached the driver’s side of a running vehicle, got in and drove off while the victims were about to help a family member into the passenger seat.

    The suspect hit a parked vehicle and a construction fence as he was driving in the parking lot, police said.

    A vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle was then reported to have hit a curb before getting hung up on a sidewalk at 14th Avenue and Osler Street.

    When officers arrived, they found the vehicle, which was “heavily damaged,” police said.

    The suspect fled but police said they found him around 9:45 p.m. in a business in the 1800 block of Saskatchewan Drive. He was taken into custody and was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

    He made his first appearance in provincial court on Wednesday morning.

