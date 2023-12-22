Regina man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision with vehicle

Regina police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Avenue and Cameron Street around 6:20 p.m. for a report that a crossing pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found an injured man who was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

The driver remained on scene and police temporarily blocked traffic to investigate the collision.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and have not determined what charges, if any, will be made.