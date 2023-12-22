REGINA
Regina

    • Regina man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision with vehicle

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    Regina police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

    Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Avenue and Cameron Street around 6:20 p.m. for a report that a crossing pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    When police arrived, they found an injured man who was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

    The driver remained on scene and police temporarily blocked traffic to investigate the collision.

    Police say the incident is still under investigation and have not determined what charges, if any, will be made.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News