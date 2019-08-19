

CTV News Regina





A 16-year-old boy and 29-year-old man have been charged with attempted murder after an incident involving a weapon, according to police.

On August 15, police spotted a suspected wanted in relation to a weapons offence in the 1800 block of Halifax St. A boy was found injured inside the home on August 13 and was taken to hospital to be treated.

Police had conducted a traffic stop on August 15 on the 29-year-old suspect, police found a gun in his vehicle and he was arrested and charged.

On August 16, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy connected to the incident.

Ethan Vanharten-Bagi is facing a number of charges including break and enter to commit an indictable offence (attempted murder) and possession and carrying concealed weapon.

The youth is also charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence (attempted murder). He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.