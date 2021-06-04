REGINA -- A Regina driver received two tickets after allegedly hitting a pedestrian Friday morning at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Winnipeg Street, according to police.

The Regina Police Service said officers were dispatched just before 9 a.m. and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses reported a vehicle struck the man and the driver got out to help the victim. He refused assistance and the driver drove off.

Officers located the driver, a 37-year-old man, and issued two tickets: one for failing to stop for a pedestrian and another for failing to report the collision to police.