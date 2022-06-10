Regina man to be sentenced for two first-degree murder charges

A Regina man who was convicted of two first-degree murder charges is scheduled to receive his sentencing from a judge on Friday afternoon.

A jury found Dillon Whitehawk, 27, guilty for the deaths of Keenan Toto and Jordan Denton in April.

Denton died Nov. 9, 2019 on the 800 block of Robinson Street. Toto was killed three weeks later on Dec. 1, 2019 on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

All 12 jurors decided unanimously to convict Whitehawk with both first degree murder counts.

A Supreme Court ruling in May regarding parole eligibility can affect Whitehawk’s sentencing.

“The Supreme Court finds unconstitutional the section of the Criminal Code that permits consecutive parole ineligibility periods of 25 years in cases involving first degree murders,” the decision read.

“A life sentence without a realistic possibility of parole presupposes the offender is beyond redemption and cannot be rehabilitated. This is degreasing in nature and incompatible with human dignity.”

