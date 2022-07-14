Regina man wins $100K in LOTTO MAX draw

A Regina man is $100,000 richer after he won big on his LOTTO MAX ticket.

Karl Carbonell could not believe it when he scanned his ticket on his app following the June 21 draw.

“I said, ‘Is this for real?’ I saw a couple zeroes and I had to count them one by one,” he said in a news release.

He scanned the ticket several more times before he shared the news with his wife.

Carbonell said he has a few plans for his windfall.

“We’ve always wanted to build a garage for the house. We’ll put some towards our mortgage and our son’s education as well,” he said.

The happy Regina resident bought his ticket from the Sherwood Co-op in north Regina and won by matching the last six EXTRA numbers: 2167779.