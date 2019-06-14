

CTV Regina





Louis Larson of Regina purchased a lottery ticket that turned out to be worth $2 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought the machine must have goofed up – there were too many zeroes after the number two!”

The winning ticket was purchased from Pharmasave in the 1600 block of Dewdney Ave.

“I went home and told my family,” he continued. “We were all in such disbelief. I still don’t think it has completely sunk in. I’m going to have to see the money in my bank account before I believe it!”

Larson said he’ll share the winnings with his family, adding that he hasn’t purchased a brand new vehicle since 1962.

He looks forward to not having to worry about money for the rest of his retirement.