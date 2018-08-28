

CTV Regina





Three Regina men are facing charges after a marijuana dispensary in Regina was raided on Friday.

Police executed a search warrant on the dispensary in the 2100 block of Albert Street around 5:30 p.m.

Customers in the store were asked to leave while police executed the warrant.

At the same time, a search warrant was also executed at a home of one of the suspects.

A large quantity of cannabis was seized, along with cannabis resin and cash during the search.

Cameron Gordon Graham, 35, Ryan Dustin Akehurst, 32, and Darian Mitchell tonge, 27, have all been charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, which police say was a Taser.

All three men were released on bail to appear in court on Oct. 3.

This is not the first time police have raided the dispensary. On March 28, Regina police raided six dispensaries, including the one on Albert Street.

The raids came two months after police issued a warning to dispensary owners to comply with the current Canadian marijuana legislation.