    Regina massage therapist accused of sexual assault during session with client

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Regina police have charged a 49-year-old massage therapist with sexual assault after an alleged incident during a massage session.

    According to Regina police news release, the alleged assault took place during a massage therapy session in south Regina in April.

    The accused, 49-year-old Abdul Samad Mohammed, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, Regina police said.

    He made his first court appearance on May 31, police added.

    No other details were provided.

