Regina mayor discussing infrastructure at inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas conference

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said infrastructure will be a main discussion point for her while at the inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas conference this week.

Masters, who is in Denver, Colo. for the event told CTV Morning Live on Thursday those conversations will take part with both the United States and parts of South America.

According to the summit’s website, the objective of the event is to, “empower local governments, businesses, and community organizations to collaborate and develop new solutions to the most pressing issues facing cities, including sustainable development, climate resilience, democratic renewal, foreign direct investment, women’s empowerment, uplifting underserved communities, and public safety, among other issues, throughout the region.”

“All cities [here] are facing aging infrastructure as is the city of Regina,” Masters said.

“Panel discussions on equity diversity and inclusion as well as the 250 goal for net zero cities,” Masters said of other big discussion topics.

Masters said a major benefit of attending events like this is looking at the best practices of other jurisdictions.

“Everything from how different places have organized programming to access of funding from the federal level. A lot of projects are so expensive that without the federal level as well as the provincial levels of government they’re kind of impossible for cities to replace on their own,” Masters said.

Masters said program design, “accessing who is doing what,” and cross-border accessibility for materials and labour are other points of interest at the conference.

Cities Summit of the Americas is on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.