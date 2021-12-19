Regina mayor makes good on CFL West Final bet

Regina's mayor followed through on her end of a bet made over the CFL West Final between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

The bet was made by Sandra Masters and Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman ahead of the game that saw the Bombers pick up a 21-17 win over the green and white en route to winning the Grey Cup for a second straight season.

Masters was spotted wearing Bombers blue and gold while helping prepare "Hampers for Hope" for the Regina Food Bank with other elected officials.

Honouring our friendly wager on the @CFL West Final, Regina’s Mayor Sandra Masters wore a beautiful @Wpg_BlueBombers jersey while preparing pallets of Christmas food hampers for @ReginaFoodBank Hampers of Hope. Thanks Mayor. All the best to you & #RiderNation this Holiday Season! pic.twitter.com/YGlSzAWeth — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) December 19, 2021

Masters balanced out the rival blue and gold with a Rider mask and jersey and was also joined in the hamper-packing efforts by former Rider and current MLA Gene Makowsky.

According to the food bank, the officials turned over more than 300 hampers.