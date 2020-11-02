REGINA -- Regina’s mayoral candidates are scheduled to face off in a televised debate on Monday evening.

The event will be televised on AccessNow and hosted by the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce.

Regina’s mayoral candidates are:

Michael Fougere

Sandra Masters

Jim Elliott

Tony Fiacco

Jerry Flegel

George Wooldridge

Darren Bradley

Bob Pearce

Mitchell Howse

The debate will be moderated by John Hopkins, CEO of the Regina Chamber of Commerce.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.