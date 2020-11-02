Advertisement
Regina mayoral candidates to participate in Monday debate
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 10:19AM CST
Regina city hall is shown in this file photo (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Regina’s mayoral candidates are scheduled to face off in a televised debate on Monday evening.
The event will be televised on AccessNow and hosted by the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce.
Regina’s mayoral candidates are:
- Michael Fougere
- Sandra Masters
- Jim Elliott
- Tony Fiacco
- Jerry Flegel
- George Wooldridge
- Darren Bradley
- Bob Pearce
- Mitchell Howse
The debate will be moderated by John Hopkins, CEO of the Regina Chamber of Commerce.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.