Regina men arrested after threatening driver, stealing taxi cab

Regina

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    Two men have been arrested and charged after police say they threatened a Regina taxi driver before stealing his vehicle early Sunday morning.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 1300 block of Wascana Street around 1:57 a.m. after the taxi driver told police two men threatened him with a weapon while discussing payment.

    The driver exited the taxi and fled the scene before the two suspects drove away, the release said.

    The taxi company used GPS to locate the vehicle, which was found abandoned in a field southeast of Regina, the release said.

    Both suspects were found and arrested in the area, police said.

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with robbery and breach of probation, a 23-year-old man has been charged with robbery, the release said.

    Both of the accused will make their first court appearances on Jan. 17.

    The taxi driver was not hurt in the incident, Regina police said.

