REGINA -- Two men have been charged following a string of robberies between Sunday and Monday.

Police were called to a business in the 0-99 block of Cavendish St. at 5:45 on Sunday evening. The employee said a man had entered the store with a knife and demanded money before leaving in a vehicle. A K9 team attempted to track the suspect but he was not located.

At around 10:45 the same evening police were called to a store in the 200 block of East Broadway. Two men entered the store and demanded cash from the employee, but the men left with nothing.

A third robbery happened at 12:17 a.m. Monday morning in the 3200 block of Eastgate Dr. Two men were hiding in the parking lot as employees were closing up for the night. When staff began exiting the business the suspects approached a man, and chased a woman to her vehicle. The suspects fled the area after they were not able to gain access to the building.

Two suspects were located and arrested on Monday, and are facing robbery charges.

Both men appeared in court on Tuesday morning.