REGINA -- Many Regina businesses that are permitted to open aren’t prepared just yet as the province enters phase 4.2 of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

The phase allows libraries, museums, galleries and movie theatres to open on Monday, but many are taking a bit more time before they welcome the public.

THE LIBRARY

The Regina Public Library is keeping its doors closed for now, but it’s expecting to have all locations open by July 13.

“Not knowing when the announcement would come meant that it came a little sooner than we were expecting, and five days just wasn’t enough to turn everything around,” said Jeff Barber, the CEO and library director of the Regina Public Library. “We expect all of them [to be open] by July 13th, and I would say there are likely to be a few before that.”

Staff are currently working on re-arranging the layout inside the libraries. The collections and technology centres will be moved around to allow more space.

In the meantime, the library is still offering curb-side pick ups and drop offs.

MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES

Several museums in Regina are still preparing to open their doors, including the Mackenzie Art Gallery, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

The Mackenzie Art Gallery says it needs more time to ensure proper safety measures and cleaning protocols are in place.

It says it hopes to re-open shortly after the August long weekend.

The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame doesn’t plan to re-open until at least September.

The pandemic caused it to pause its renovation plans.

“We’re planning on opening on Sept. 1, and that was our intention now for at least a month,” said Matthew Gourlie, communications co-ordinator with the museum. “The renovation process was delayed by the COVID-19 quarantine obviously, so we started gearing back up for that.”

The museum is offering virtual content, and next week will roll out an online children’s physical activity program.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is still preparing to re-open, but hasn’t yet set a date. It has announced that its T-Rex Discovery Centre in Eastend will not open again until 2021 because of the shortened season.

MOVIE THEATRES

Movie lovers will have to wait a little longer before catching a film on the big screen, as theatres aren’t quite ready to open.

Cineplex’s six Saskatchewan locations, as well as the Landmark Theatres in Regina and Saskatoon, are slated to open on July 3.