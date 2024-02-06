REGINA
Regina

    • Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old

    Share

    A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.

    According to a Regina police news release, an investigation began on Monday after a report was received of an alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old child by a private music instructor.

    The suspect, 71-year-old Claro Recto Belen, was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, Regina police said.

    According to the release, Belen was released on conditions.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

    Regina police say there is a possibility of additional victims or witnesses and are asking those with more information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News