Regina named McDelivery Capital of Canada: McDonalds
This June 25, 2019 photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
CTV News Regina
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:46AM CST
Three years after McDonalds launched its delivery service, the Queen City has been recognized as the “McDelivery Capital of Canada.”
Thursday is Global McDelivery Day, and with that the company announced its largest delivery order was filled in Regina.
The order topped off at $199, and consisted of 9 Eggs McMuffins, 15 Sausage ‘N Egg McMuffins, 11 Bacon ‘N Egg McMuffins and 40 hash browns.
The most popular menu item in Regina is the Junior Chicken, and the most popular deliver location and time is the location at 2620 Dewdney Ave. between the hours of 9p.m. and 2 a.m.