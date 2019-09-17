

Three years after McDonalds launched its delivery service, the Queen City has been recognized as the “McDelivery Capital of Canada.”

Thursday is Global McDelivery Day, and with that the company announced its largest delivery order was filled in Regina.

The order topped off at $199, and consisted of 9 Eggs McMuffins, 15 Sausage ‘N Egg McMuffins, 11 Bacon ‘N Egg McMuffins and 40 hash browns.

The most popular menu item in Regina is the Junior Chicken, and the most popular deliver location and time is the location at 2620 Dewdney Ave. between the hours of 9p.m. and 2 a.m.