REGINA -- Regina swimmers and fitness enthusiasts will have a chance to get active as two city leisure centres open over the next seven days.

The city said in a news release Monday that the North West Leisure Centre will open on Wednesday and the Lawson Aquatic Centre will open on July 13, pending approval from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The city said staff and residents are asked to follow COVID-19 related procedures to help ensure a safe environment.

People will be required to register for activites. The city wants to ensure the maximum number of residents can use the facilities, while managing capacity, minimizing line-ups and enhancing cleaning.

Residents can register for activites up to three days in advance by going online or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).

When people arrive at the recreation facilities, they will be required to:

Answer the health-related questions posted on the door.

Sanitize their hands.

Come dressed and ready to go five minutes before start-time.

Not linger unnecessarily after an activity.

Pay without cash, if possible.

Residents who want to visit the North West Leisure Centrecan view a schedule here. Registration for activities will begin on Tuesday.

Residents who want to visit the Lawson Aquatic Centre will be able to view a schedule and register for activities on Friday.