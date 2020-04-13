Regina nurses gifted flowers, thank you notes after night shift
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 10:47AM CST
Flowers and notes were left overnight for nurses at the Regina General Hospital. (Courtesy: Camille Mosiondz)
REGINA -- Regina nurses are feeling the love after being gifted flowers and thank yous following a night shift.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of essential workers as they rally to protect those most vulnerable.
The notes and flowers were left on the vehicles of nurses at Regina’s General Hospital.
Photos courtesy of Camille Mosiondz.
RELATED IMAGES