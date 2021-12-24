Regina old-time carollers raise $750 for charity

A group of professional and amature singers raised $750 dollars for the Regina Food Bank through song.

Local musician Jeffery Straker and 11 of his friends brought back the old holiday tradition of door-to-door carolling.

“It’s something we’ve all sort of heard of, but what we’ve learned is not a lot of people have actually gone wandering and carolling. So this could be really fun,” Straker said.

He wanted to spread some Christmas joy, but also help the community.

Staker said he was inspired after hearing a reading of “A Christmas Carol”, where the theme of the story is helping those less fortunate, and decided to also collect money for the food bank.

“We’ll sing, hopefully for some donations,” he said. “Hopefully the song will encourage people to give a little bit of what they have to help people who may need a little help this season and male everyone’s season a little bit better.”

The singers also wanted to bring a little more positivity to the community as Regina heads into its second pandemic Christmas.

“It’s a bonding experience to be able to sing together with people,” Dara Schindelka, a local musician, said. “Sharing your voices together is actually something that just brings one another together. I can’t think of a better way than to sing together to really get into the Christmas spirit.”

Those who listened to the carolling and spoke to CTV News said it was an exciting and joyful experience.